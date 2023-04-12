Flood sweeps away 14yrs old boy in Ogun

A 14-year-old boy has been confirmed dead and two others injured after they were swept away by flash floods that was recorded in Sagamu axis of Ogun State.

As gathered, the body of the deceased boy was found by residents after the flood recorded across Sagamu Local Government Area during the downpour subsided.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the heavy rainfall recorded across Lagos and Ogun yesterday evening was responsible or the boy’s death.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, who made the disclosure while carrying out an on-the-spot assessment of the communities affected by the floods, commiserated with the deceased boy’s parents and relatives.

Speaking on the plans of the state government, the commissioner said the redesign of the drainage master plan of the state had become imperative, but sought the assistance of the Federal Government.

Oresanya, while commiserating with those affected, addressed some of the short, medium, and long-term solutions, including dredging of canals and desilting of blocked drainages.

The commissioner, meanwhile, appealed to the Federal Government for assistance to ameliorate the perennial challenges around the axis.

Earlier, the Chairman, Sagamu Local Government, Jubril Odulate, disclosed that the identity of the boy discovered in Makun village was yet to be ascertained

Odulate, meanwhile, urged the residents to desist from throwing dirt into drainages and building on drainage channels, blocking routes for water low.

He added: “I also appeal to parents to please ensure kids and teens stay indoor under close monitoring whenever it is raining. The rainy season is here, and we must do all that is humanly possible to ensure lives and properties are safe”.

In a statement released on his official social media handle, he said: “I empathize with parents, family, friends, and loved ones of the yet-to-be-identified boy that died from the aftermath of yesterday’s cloudburst in Makun, Sagamu.

“This, again, is one of the too many avoidable deaths caused by the continuous abuse of our environment that we seem to have accepted as a norm.

“My heart has been heavy since the images of the little boy surfaced online and it is my prayer that God repouses him and gives his parents and families the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

“It is also my hope and prayers that the reportedly rescued two survivals respond adequately to treatments while I liaise with necessary quarters for a possible, but timely solution to nip this reoccurring flood in the bud”.

The mood in the affected communities including Awolowo Market and Makun areas was sullen, given the aftermath of the incident, including lost and damaged property.

While the cause of this incident has yet to be confirmed, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and houses built on waterways and canals have long resulted in blocked drainage.

With the return of the rainy season, attitudinal change among Ogun residents remains paramount to avert more fatalities.

