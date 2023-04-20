Flood sweeps away 10yrs old boy, six others in Delta

Tragedy has struck in Okotomi area of Okpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State after flood sweat away a 10-year-old boy during heavy rainfall recorded in the state.

Also, no fewer than six persons have been reportedly dead in Oko Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State following a rainstorm that wreaked havoc across the council.

Aside from the deceased, over five persons were also said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and buildings in Okwe, Issele-Azagba among others destroyed by the rainstorm.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who confirmed the situation on Thursday in Asaba, said that the tragedy occurred yesterday during a rainfall.

He said, “Six persons lost their lives to rainstorm and windstorm recorded in Oko Community area.

“A building structure collapsed which led to the death of six persons, one other person is critically injured and is being attended to at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, while five others sustained various injuries are already in stable condition.

“It is something that is quite disturbing and unfortunate. It is our prayer that God will grant the deceased eternal rest even as we pray to God to comfort the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear their loss.”

On the flood, the commissioner said that the State Government was coordinating rescue efforts to recover the body.

