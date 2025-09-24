Flood sweeps 12 people away in India

No fewer than 12 persons have died alongside many others declared missing following a devastating flood disaster which caused loss of properties in an Indian community.

Reports stated that many of the casualties died through electrocution alongside two others who drowned in the incident which averaged 251.6mm of rainfall lasting over a 24-hour period.

The Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) relayed that the electrocutions were linked to faulty internal wiring or infrastructure outside its direct responsibility, albeit, stating that its officers are yet to confirm the actual cause.

The drenching recorded the third-highest daily rainfall in any September, alongside being the sixth highest ever single-day total in the community, as informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to reports, the mishap led to inundated roads, paralyzed transport and disrupted power supply in Kolkata, where the mishap happened.

Several districts were also said to be submerged up to waist level alongside metro and rail services interrupted while flights were delayed or cancelled.

The authorities have ordered that schools in the community are shut as pumping and clearance efforts are underway.