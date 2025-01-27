Flood submerges rice farmlands in Kwara

A severe flood has ravaged rice farms worth millions of Naira in Shonga, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, leaving farmers to grapple with the aftermath of the disaster and assess the extent of their losses.

As gathered, the affected farmlands, primarily cultivated for rice production, are a critical source of livelihood for the local farming community.

According to a source on yesterday, the flooding, which farmers described as unusual, has caused widespread destruction to crops, leaving many farmers in despair as they face an uncertain future.

One of the affected farmers, Yusuf Adamu, lamented the extent of the damage, stating, “This flood has ruined everything. Our hopes for a bountiful harvest this year are gone.”

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government has established a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the recent flooding disaster that ravaged the community.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the government confirmed this development and outlined its comprehensive response to the crisis.

The committee, which will comprises experts from various fields, is tasked with identifying the root causes of the flooding and recommending measures to prevent similar disasters in the future.

“The committee is to visit the affected areas on a fact-finding mission, where it will deliver the government’s condolence message to the Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Ndanusa, and the victims,” Ajakaye said.

The disaster has raised concerns about the impact of climate change and the need for improved flood control infrastructure in the region.