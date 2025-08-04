Flood submerges homes, markets, roads in Lagos

Barely 24hours after Lagos State was hit by intense rainfall, many communities have been transformed into a Venice-like scene following floods that have submerged houses and made residents watch helplessly as water destroy their property in the state.

The rain water, which was expected to flow away from the communities, became stagnant, unable to flow into the river bodies following a rise in water levels.

Videos released by affected individuals and the government obtained by the Guild show many houses and vehicles covered by brown water, which appears stagnant with floating waste.

Currently, the water level is increasing by the hour, causing the submergence of houses and roads, the loss of farmlands, disruption of socio-economic activities, and displacement of families.

Some of the affected communities, where commercial activities have also been crippled, include Igbe Kapo, Igbe Oloja, Oko Ope (Oke Eletu), Oke Ooyinbo, Igbopa, Igbe-Ogunro, and Ijede Junction, all situated in Ijede LCDA, which is bordered to the north by Ikorodu North LCDA.

The leadership of Ijede LCDA, in a statement issued concerning the flood and the persistent rainfall which NiMet predicted would continue in the coming days, noted that it is aware of the flooding incidents affecting several communities within the LCDA.

According to the statement, the root causes identified include blocked drainage channels, lack of proper drainage infrastructure in some areas, and indiscriminate construction across natural water paths.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, has indicated that the government is aware of the crisis, urging residents to remain calm as the ministry has resilient systems in place to manage the “flash flood.”



Wahab disclosed that they are closely monitoring areas near rivers and lagoons, which are at higher risk of flash floods with strong currents.

The commissioner made this statement while responding to affected Lagosians who took to social media to express their frustrations and called on the government to take immediate action before they lose more homes to the flood.

According to Wahab on Monday, he has directed the contractor to immediately begin excavation work toward the discharge point and to prioritise the construction of culverts.

The concrete lining, which is part of the broader project scope, he added, will continue once the culvert work is stabilised.

“We have seen the trending video and fully understand the concerns it has raised. I want to assure all residents of Ikorodu that the ongoing drainage project in that area, awarded by Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu, is designed to provide a permanent solution to the problem,” Wahab said.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience residents are currently facing. This is temporary. What we are doing now is laying the groundwork for a permanent fix that will improve the quality of life for everyone in that area.”

The commissioner further urged parents and guardians to keep their children indoors during this holiday period, saying swimming or playing in floodwater is extremely dangerous.

He also appealed to motorists and pedestrians to avoid flooded roads in order to prevent casualties or missing persons.

“Once again, I must stress, do not dump refuse into drains during rainfall. It clogs our drainage systems and worsens flooding. There are consequences for such actions, and enforcement will continue,” he concluded.