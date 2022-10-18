Flood sacks over 1M residents, communities in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa, the State Governor, Duoye Diri, has declared a seven-day break for civil servants after no fewer than one million people were displaced from their communities by flooding that also destroyed their farmlands across the state.

Diri said that the break would allow workers, who were affected by the disaster to get over the trauma and be able to work to navigate easily to work from their homes, to get over trauma caused by the flooding.

He noted that possibly, before the break elapse, the water would have subsided and workers could easily navigate their way to work from their various homes in the state.

However, the work-free week, Diri noted, does not cover workers on essential duty as they are expected to still carry out their operations.

The governor, in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, described flooding as a natural disaster that has affected many other states across the country.

He stated that nearly a million people in over 300 communities in the state have been internally displaced while some deaths have been reported.

According to the governor, the state was facing a humanitarian crisis with over one million persons displaced across Sagbama, Ekeremor, Southern Ijaw, Ogbia, Yenagoa, Nembe, and Kolokuma Opokuma local government areas while businesses shut, properties lost and farmlands destroyed.

“I hereby direct all public servants except those on essential duties to be given time off from work for the next one week.

“Let me make a special appeal to vendors, particularly of fuel, food, water, and pharmaceuticals not to exploit the situation. We must be our brothers’ keepers.

“Government has also observed that at such moments of distress, some miscreants take advantage of the vulnerable population to commit crimes. Let me make it clear that we will continue to have zero tolerance for crime and criminality.”

He said critical infrastructure like hospitals, roads, bridges, and schools, including the state-owned Niger Delta University in Amassoma, the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, and the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, have been severely affected.

Diri added that without exaggeration, the sheer scale of the devastation was not such that the state can handle it on its own.

