Flood displaces residence after heavy downpour in Ghana community

Residence of a farming community, Akosonu, near Gwira Dominase in the Nzema-East District of the Western Region, has been displaced from their homes by flood after a heavy downfall in Ghana.

The flood which has rendered many residence of Akosonu community homeless, was also said to have collapse many other buildings that are mostly made of mud.

In an interview with the press, the Chairman of the Youth Committee, Alex Dadzie, said that his building was also submerged during the flood, which is making life unbearable for him and his family.

The Chairman noted that many people in the community were rendered homeless, as well as properties worth hundreds of cedis were also destroyed during the flood.

Dadzie, however attributed the flood situation in the town to the shoddy work on a feeder road leading to a galamsey site, as it was done without gutters and culverts.

He added that the galamsey activities in the community had polluted their river bodies, notably the river Ankobra with the rippling effects of major floods.

The youth chairman however appealed to National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Nzema-East Municipal Assembly, to support the community to avert further calamities and casualties in future.

Speaking to tye Press, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema-East, Dorcas Amoahin, expressed worry over the situation in the Akosonu community, and advised the NADMO to assess the extent of damage, to every future flooding.

