Flood destroys over 100 houses, bridges in Zamfara

No fewer than 100 houses have reportedly been destroyed and others submerged by flood that rendered occupants homeless and confused in Gumi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

As gathered, the two bridges linking various communities with Gumi town also collapsed and that residents have been cut off from supplies and basic necessities as a result of the flood.

Confirming the incident, the Emir of Gumi, Lawal Hassan, said that the flood which submerged the area on Sunday and destroyed houses was unprecendent and unexpected as residents were still in shock over the incidents.

Speaking when he led state government officials to assess the level of damages caused by the flood yesterday, the emir who lamented impact of the flood on affected residents urged state government to ensure necessary measures are put in place to prevent future occurence.

Hassan also called attention to plights of residents who had been rendered homeless by the incident, urging government to ensure they are provided with temporary shelter until such times when they would be relocated to a permanent residence.

“We are pleading to the state government to come to our assistance. As you can see, the bridge linking Bardoki and Gayari communities with Gumi has collapsed, another one at Gwalli also collapsed, various villages are now cut off with Gumi town.

“We are pleading to government to come to our assistance, so as to save our communities as they are cut off from other towns of the state “, the emir said.

He cautioned residents against building on waterways and said that government should take measures to stop the trend.

“I think government at all levels, stakeholders should focus on the enlightenment campaign on communities to avoid building on waterways”, he added.

Responding on behalf of the state government, the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad, said that the government was deeply concerned about the incident.

She said that the government had upon getting the information provided food items and other essentials in collaboration with the Federal Government and the goverment would stop at nothing in protecting the flood victims.

“It is very unfortunate that the flood rendered various households homeless. I led the state government team to Gumi to sympathise with the flood victims and assess the level of damage caused by the disaster.

“We brought over five trucks of palliative comprising assorted grains and other essential goods to be distributed to the beneficiaries especially the flood victims. Other beneficiaries of the gesture comprise the IDPs, Persons with Disability and other categories of the needy”, she said.