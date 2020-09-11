Flood destroys 50 houses, others in Niger

No fewer than 50 houses and other properties worth millions of Naira have been submerged and destroyed by flood in Gallah ward, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was learnt that the development was not unconnected to the torrential rain which started in the early hours of Tuesday and lasted for several hours submerging residential houses, shops, mosques, churches, cars, motorcycles and bicycles.

Others submerged and destroyed by the flood, it was gathered, were crops, livestock and poultries, and also rendered many people in the area homeless.

The Member Representing Borgu-Agwara Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Jafaru Mohammedi, described the incident as shocking and pathetic.

Speaking on Thursday when he visited the area, Mohammedi, who was accompanied by the Agwara Council Chairman, Nura Kokoli, said that he would work with the council to cushion effect of the disaster on the people.

“They need our help now and by the special grace of God we will do something,” he said.

He promised to present the report of the flood to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and on the floor of the House for possible assistance to the victims.

Mohammed, who described the incident as pathetic, pledged that the victims would get assistance soon.

He advised the victims to take the incident as an act of God and prayed Allah to replenish them soon.

The legislator and the council chairman also donated the sum of N1 million as joint efforts to assist the victims.

Kokoli promised to submit a report on the flood to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) with a view to assisting the victims.

He then appealed to the people of the area to desist from erecting buildings on waterways to guard against future recurrence.