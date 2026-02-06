32.3 C
Flight operation resumes after protest against Enugu airport concession

Flight operations have resumed at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, following an earlier disruption caused by a workers’ protest that led to the temporary suspension of scheduled flights.

The disruption occurred after a coalition of aviation workers reportedly shut down the airport in protest against plans by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to concession the facility, allegedly without adequate consultation with aviation unions.

As a result, several passengers were stranded, with access to the airport restricted and flight operations halted.

Confirming the development in a statement, Enugu Air disclosed that normal flight operations have now been restored at the airport. The airline, however, noted that its morning flights were affected by the protest and that some services may be rescheduled.

According to the statement, “We would like to inform you that normalcy has been restored at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. However, please be aware that our morning flights were affected by the protest, and you may experience rescheduling as a result.

“We kindly advise passengers to check their flight schedules and any notifications from us before heading to the airport to avoid delays and ensure a smooth travel experience.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.”

