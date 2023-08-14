Five Zamfara varsity students regain freedom two months after kidnap

Report on Interest
By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The abducted five students of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State have regained freedom, barely two months after they were kidnapped by gunmen.

As gathered, they abducted by bandits at night, a situation which has angered the students to block the road as a result of which several motorists were left stranded for several hours.

The Dean, Students Affairs of the University, Dr Lawal Sa’ad, who confirmed this to newsmen, disclosed that the Nigerian Army rescued them from their abductors

Sa’ad added that the kidnap victims were handed over to the Management of the Institution by the Military.

He said the released students who underwent some Medical treatments have since been reunited with their respective families.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Muazu Abubakar, had promised the victims’ colleagues during a demonstration against their abduction that they would be rescues safe.

