Five worshippers die, dozens injure during leadership clash in South Africa

No fewer than five worshippers have been confirmed dead and several others injured when they clashed over the leadership of their church in South Africa.

The clash, which was said to be as a result of power tussle between rival factions in the church located in Johannesburg, had been lingering before the clash on Saturday.

After the clash, some members were taken hostage, and hours later, after law enforcement agencies’ intervention, were released by the faction.

Police arrested around 40 persons and seized 40 firearms, including rifles, shotguns, and handguns, related to the attack on the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom.

Confirming the attack, police spokesman, Vishnu Naidoo, who described the situation as hostage situation and shooting, disclosed that the weapons have been confiscated to avoid further attacks within the community.

“Everything was in complete disarray, so we have arrested all those that we reasonably believe are suspects, we are busy interviewing and interrogating them to establish exactly what the motive was,” Naidoo added.