Five US-based Nigerians bag 159yrs jail term over $17m fraud

A United States federal court has sentenced five Nigerians to a combined 159 years in prison for their involvement in a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme that targeted over 100 individuals and businesses across the country.

The convicts, Chidindu Okeke (32), Chiagoziem Okeke (32), Edgal Iribhogbe (51), Sandra Iribhogbe Popnen (50), and Damilola Kumapayi (39), were found guilty of wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering, among other charges.

The verdict was announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, which said the crimes spanned from January 2017, exploiting victims through romance scams, business email compromises, and unemployment insurance fraud.

According to U.S. prosecutors, the group deliberately preyed on elderly and vulnerable Americans, deceiving them through fake online relationships and bogus investment schemes.

Once trust was established, the fraudsters requested money, which they later laundered through a vast network of bank accounts before transferring it to accomplices in Africa and Asia.

During sentencing, all the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them, prompting the presiding judge, Amos Mazzant, to hand down a combined 159-year jail term.

Damilola Kumapayi was sentenced to 109 months in federal prison; Sandra Iribhogbe Popnen received 365 months; while Edgal Iribhogbe was handed 480 months.

Meanwhile, Chidindu Okeke and Chiagoziem Okeke, who were found guilty at trial, were each sentenced to 480 months in prison.

Commenting on the ruling, prosecutors described the group’s actions as “despicable,” particularly for targeting the life savings of elderly individuals.

“Transnational organized criminals targeting the hard-earned savings of elderly and vulnerable populations are simply despicable,” said a spokesperson from the Department of Justice. “The defendants’ lengthy sentences reflect the seriousness of their crimes and the dedication of law enforcement to bring them to justice.”