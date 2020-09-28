Five U.S. soldiers test COVID-19 positive in South Korea

The United States Forces Korea (USFK) has disclosed that an additional five U.S. soldiers in South Korea have tested positive for coronavirus, a development said to have raised the infected USFK-affiliated personnel tally to 198.

It explained that the five service members were confirmed to be infected after arriving in South Korea between Sept. 10 and Sept. 25 for a special assignment at Osan Air Base located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of the national capital, Seoul.

Confirming the development through a statement released to newsmen on Monday, the USFK said that four service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the U.S. on Sept. 10, 23, 24, and 25, and One service member arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a commercial flight from the U.S. on Sept. 11.

It said that upon confirmation of their positive status, the five soldiers have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek.

“In spite of the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than one percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19,” the USFK said.

Worries remain in the country over the spread of the COVID-19. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 50 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total tally to 23,661.