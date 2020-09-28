Report on Interest
under logo

American comedian, Jerry Stiller, dies at 92

The Guild

Sanwo-Olu presents staff of office to 15th Oniru monarch

The Guild

Buhari rejigs police structure, creates 5 zonal commands

The Guild
HealthNewsWorld

Five U.S. soldiers test COVID-19 positive in South Korea

By News Desk

By The Guild

The United States Forces Korea (USFK) has disclosed that an additional five U.S. soldiers in South Korea have tested positive for coronavirus, a development said to have raised the infected USFK-affiliated personnel tally to 198.

It explained that the five service members were confirmed to be infected after arriving in South Korea between Sept. 10 and  Sept. 25 for a special assignment at Osan Air Base located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of the national capital, Seoul.

Confirming the development through a statement released to newsmen on Monday, the USFK said that four service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the U.S. on Sept. 10, 23, 24, and 25, and One service member arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a commercial flight from the U.S. on Sept. 11.

It said that upon confirmation of their positive status, the five soldiers have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek.

“In spite of the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than one percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19,” the USFK said.

Worries remain in the country over the spread of the COVID-19. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 50 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total tally to 23,661.

The Guild 1043 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.