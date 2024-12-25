26 C
Five travelers escape death during auto crashes in Lagos

No fewer than five passengers traveling to celebrate Christmas in different parts of Lagos State have sustained varying degrees of injuries during multiple auto crashes along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The accident occurred around the Iyana-Era bus stop end of the road when a T4 commercial bus rammed into a stationary LT commercial bus on the road.

It was gathered that the T4 commercial bus with number LSD 668 YE was traveling at high speed en route Agbara when its brake system failed and rammed into the LT bus (BDG 728 YE) which was stationary while loading passengers at Iyana-Iba bus stop.

Confirming the accident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, sympathized with the injured passengers and reiterated the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, particularly the braking system, 

The LASTMA boss, meanwhile, urged drivers to conduct thorough checks before embarking on journeys within or outside Lagos State.

According to him, “In a commendable demonstration of rapid response, LASTMA officials successfully rescued five severely injured passengers—three males and two females. 

“The injured individuals were promptly transported to Eva-Life Hospital, situated at Pako near Iyana-Era, for immediate medical attention.

“Security operatives from the Ijanikin Police Division provided critical support throughout the rescue operation, ensuring the safety of all involved and maintaining order at the accident site”.

