29.9 C
Lagos
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
spot_img
Education

Five-storey school building under-construction collapses in Anambra

0
2

A five-storey building under construction inside Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) in Onitsha, Anambra State, has collapsed, increasing the number of structures that have caved in across the state.

As gathered, the development has caused panic among residents who claimed that some workers could be trapped under the rubble after the building collapsed.

The ill-fated building was said to have caved in around 7:15 am on Wednesday amid the ongoing celebration of the June 12 Democracy Day in the state.

A source who witnessed the incident narrated: “I was going to work this morning when I saw it. The entire building came down in rubbles.

“I don’t think there were casualties in the building because work was not ongoing on the project this morning.

“The cause of the collapse has not been ascertained, but many bystanders who watched from across the road suspected that it may be as a result of the use of substandard materials,” the source said.

Previous article
JUST IN: Tottenham terminates France footballer’s contract over poor performance

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.