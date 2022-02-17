Five Somalians die during gunmen, police gun battle

No fewer than five people have been confirmed dead during a gun battle between policemen and Al Shabaab militants, who attacked several police stations and security checkpoints in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

Out of the five people, two were said to be children, who were killed in two different attacks, one a the police station in the Kahda district and another in the Darasalam district.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Internal security minister, Abdullahi Nor, through his social media handle said that the terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and checkpoints but the security defeated the enemy.

An eye witness, Halima Faragh said that the attack on the Kahda police station destroyed the building, along with nearby houses, adding that the explosions sounded like an earthquake and said she and her family fled their home in fear.

The state officials stated that the attack was a show of force as the nation prepares for a much-delayed presidential election.

As gathered, the al Qaeda-linked militants carry out frequent attacks against the government and last week attacked a minibus carrying election delegates. The group’s spokesman, Abdiasis Abu Musab, said fighters hit government targets in four districts in the capital and another area on the outskirts. He said the militants overran government bases and seized military vehicles and weapons.

