Five siblings die, five injure in Katsina explosion

At least six children were said to have died and five others injured after a bomb exploded in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Among confirmed deceased, after the explosion, were five siblings and eyewitnesses claimed were present at the scene when the device believed was bomb exploded in the state.

The explosion, which claimed the lives of the children and left several others with varying degrees of injuries, exploded in Yammama village, Katsina state at about 11:00 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police, Katsina Command has disagreed with the casualties figure stated by residents and hinted that investigation to unravel the perpetrator has commenced.

In a statement by the Police spokesman, Gambo Isah, the number of mortalities recorded at the scene was five and that six persons sustained injuries.

“At about 11:30hrs, DPO Malumfashi reported that a loud sound was heard inside the farm of one Alhaji Hussaini Mai Kwai.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO led Operation Puff Adder to the scene where there was a suspected case of a bomb explosion which killed five young children of same parent, Alhaji Adamu, from Yammawa village, Malumfashi LGA of Katsina state”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) added that all eleven children were at the farm to cut grasses for animals’ feed.

“The injured children have been evacuated to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment and the scene preserved while detectives from EOD and CID are presently conducting their investigations.”