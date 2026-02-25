Five residents die after consuming poisoned meat in Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the deaths of five persons after consuming meat allegedly laced with poison in Takum Local Government Area.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Tuesday, reportedly left eight others hospitalised and receiving treatment at nearby medical facilities.

In a statement, the Command’s Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Mshelizah, said preliminary findings indicate that the victims consumed meat suspected to have been contaminated with a toxic substance, likely a rodenticide.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the victims allegedly consumed meat contaminated with a poisonous substance suspected to be a rodenticide,” Mshelizah said.

Police officers were immediately deployed to the area upon receiving reports of the incident. The affected individuals were rushed to medical facilities, while the deceased were taken for necessary procedures.

The Command confirmed that a thorough investigation has commenced to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities urged members of the public to report any suspicious food items, sudden illnesses, or related occurrences to the nearest police station or appropriate authority to prevent further loss of life.

The Police assured residents that all efforts are being made to uncover the truth and pledged that anyone found responsible will be brought to justice.