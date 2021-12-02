Five persons injure in Onitsha auto crash

No fewer than Five persons have been confirmed to sustain varying degrees of injury in a multiple auto crash in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The accident which occurred near new parts flyover, by Onitsha-Awka expressway was said to have been caused by over-speeding involving six vehicles with 16 passengers on board.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the crash to excessive speed.

“A Serious Road traffic crash occurred near new parts flyover, by Onitsha-Awka expressway today 2nd December 2021 at about 1230hrs. The crash was between 6 vehicles, an articulated truck with no registration number and two commercial buses, one with registration number, AWK 494 ZD VEH, and the other without a registration number.

Other vehicles were two Toyota cars and one tricycle without registration numbers. 16 people comprising 9 male adults and 7 female adults were involved in the Crash. 5 persons comprising 3 male adults and 2 female adults were injured while 11 comprising 6 male adults and 3 female adults came out unhurt.

The injured victims were taken to an undisclosed hospital before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team. However, the affected vehicles were successfully moved out of the road to allow for free flow of traffic by the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost, Onitsha.” he said.

Also, An eyewitness said that the trailer driver had lost control as a result of excessive speed and crushed the other vehicles in front of him, adding that the driver took to his heels immediately after the crash.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

