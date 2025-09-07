Five persons injure in Lagos auto crashes

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed to have escaped deaths during separate auto crashes in Ijanikin and Surulere axis of Lagos State.

Of the five injured persons, two sustained severe injuries around the Ijanikin axis while the three others were rescued from accident scene by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in the state.

At Olohunsogo, inward Mile 2, a Toyota Camry automobile bearing registration number FST 450 HG catastrophically collided with a stationary Scania truck marked LSR 243 YC.

The immediacy and precision of LASTMA’s operational response culminated in the extrication of the Camry driver and a passenger, both of whom sustained grievous bodily harm. These casualties were forthwith conveyed to Ademola Hospital, situated opposite Ijanikin Police Station, where urgent medical intervention was administered.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the ghastly incident was precipitated by the Camry driver’s reckless indulgence in excessive speeding, which ultimately resulted in the fatal loss of vehicular control.

The driver of the stationary Scania truck was apprehended at the scene by LASTMA operatives, while officers of the Ijanikin Police Division provided the requisite security reinforcement.

To avert paralysing traffic congestion, LASTMA personnel promptly evacuated the accidented vehicles, thereby reinstating seamless vehicular movement across the corridor.

In a related episode at Stadium Hotel, Ojuelegba, Surulere, LASTMA operatives also intervened in a harrowing crash wherein a white commercial Mazda bus with registration number KRD 141 YH, while negotiating the corridor at perilous velocity, rammed into the median within the BRT lane.

The bus driver, who was discovered unconscious at the point of rescue, together with two passengers, was swiftly evacuated by LASTMA officers to a proximate medical facility for urgent stabilization.

Providentially, all three survived the ordeal without fatal consequence.

One of the survivors, identified as Aina Kadri, attested that the ill-fated bus suffered an abrupt brake failure whilst at high momentum, precipitating the catastrophic collision.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, lauded the rapidity, professionalism, and collaborative synergy exhibited by LASTMA officers and the Nigeria Police in managing both emergencies.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s steadfast commitment to swift rescue operations, efficient traffic management, and the preservation of public safety across the State.

Bakare-Oki, however, earnestly admonished motorists to adhere scrupulously to government-prescribed speed limits and to ensure routine mechanical maintenance of their vehicles. He emphasized that excessive speeding and mechanical negligence remain wholly avoidable precursors to tragic road disasters.