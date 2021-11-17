Five persons die during tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead while five vehicles were wrecked when a fuel tanker and a truck collided and resulted in an explosion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The cause of the accident was said to be the wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving on the part of the fuel tanker driver who collided with the truck, resulting in the fire.

Confirming the incident through a statement and made available to newsmen, The Ogun state Sector Commander for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, said that the accident occurred at 4:46 a.m around Kwakyama axis of Ogere.

He confirmed that the bodies of the deceased were recovered from one of the crashed trucks and were burnt beyond recognition, adding that they had been deposited at a morgue in Ipara.

“The FRSC wishes to inform the motoring public of the fire incident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which occurred in the early hours of today, involving a petrol tanker laden with Premium Motors Spirit around Tunji Alegi Filling Station, Kwakyama Area of Ogere. This development calls for caution as the spill has affected some other vehicles parked at the shoulder of the road,’’ he said.

He also said that firefighters at Sagamu, Police Traffic Division at Ogere and Gateway Police Station, Old Tollgate, Ogere, had been contacted, adding that traffic had been diverted to avoid more crashes and loss of lives and property on the road.

Umar urged motorists to cooperate with traffic managers to reduce hours spent in traffic. He further advised motorists to take alternative routes.

