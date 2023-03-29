Five persons die during auto crash in Bauchi

The Bauchi Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed deaths of five persons after an auto crash in Panshanu village along Bauchi -Jos highway.

It was learnt that the accident occurred when two vehicles had a head-on collision and suddenly went up in flames, resulting in the death of five persons.

The Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, disclosed this in a Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) report made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the accident which involved one Toyota Hiace bus and Peugeot J5 Boxer vehicle, happened around 6:25 am at Panshanu village in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

Abdullahi, meanwhile, attributed the crash to tyre burst of one of the vehicles which led to loss of control and collided with the other vehicle.

“Five persons were involved in the fatal road crash and they are all male adults. All of them died as they were burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

He said both the corpses and the vehicles were handed over to the police in Toro LGA.

The Sector Commander advised motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads to avert road crashes.

