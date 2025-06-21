Five persons die, 10 injure in Kano bomb explosion

A deadly explosion has led to the death of five persons and 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a military-grade bomb went off at a scrap depot.

The device which was transported through a truck conveying scrap from Yobe State explored inside the recycling yard in the state.

The Kano Police Command confirmed the incident on Saturday to newsmen after an investigation of the explosion scene along the Eastern Bypass,

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed that he received an urgent call about the explosion and immediately visited the location for assessment.

“It was a military EOD personnel. It was a military model bomb that exploded. 15 people were injured, and taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital,” Bakori stated.

He further revealed that five of those taken to the hospital succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining ten are still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, initial investigations suggest the truck originated from Yobe State, though Bakori said the police are still trying to determine how the bomb got into the vehicle. “Details will be provided as soon as the investigation progresses,” the commissioner assured.