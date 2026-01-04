Five people die in Plateau auto crash

An auto crash which happened in a Plateau State community has resulted in the death of five persons, alongside injuring others who are in need of medical intervention.

The accident ensued following a reckless driving by a motorist who rammed his vehicle onwards a trailer causing the death of the deceased and severe injury to 13 others.

Reports state that the driver of the bus with plate number JJN 383 YZ also overloaded his vehicle with passengers, thereby, contravening the laws of road driving.

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area where the event happened during early hours of Sunday, Pirfa Tyem, confirmed the incident stating that the bus was conveying passengers from Shendam to Jos, the state capital.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the accident involved a Plateau State-registered vehicle with plate number JJN 383 YZ,” Tyem said and continued, “Upon receiving the report, a team from the Local Government Council was deployed to visit the scene of the accident and the hospital to assess the situation, sympathise with the victims, and ascertain their immediate needs.

“The incident which happened at about 3am, led to the tragic loss of five lives, while about thirteen persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The injured victims are currently receiving medical attention at the General Hospital, Langtang,” the council Chairman informed.

He condemned the neglect of road ethics by the driver saying, “This unfortunate incident highlights the dangers associated with reckless driving and disregard for road safety regulations. All drivers, transporters, marketers and commuters are urged to prioritise safety, adhere to speed limits and avoid overloading.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps should also intensify road safety sensitisation and ensure enforcement and prosecution of unlawful drivers.

“The Council remains committed to collaborating with relevant agencies to promote road safety across the local government area,”the council leader assured.

The incident comes barely a week after a fuel tanker crashed around St. Louis College in Jos, Plateau State, which left two people dead and 16 others injured.

The latest crash in Langtang brings the number of persons killed in various road accidents in Plateau State in the past two weeks to 25.