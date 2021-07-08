Five passengers die, four others injure during accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The accident that claimed the lives of the five passengers was said to have occurred few meters away from a private varsity, Christopher University, in Mowe end of the over four-lane express road.
Confirming the development, the Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander for Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Olusola Ojuoro, hinted that the nine persons involve in the accident includes six males and three females.
Ojuoro, who noted that three females and two males lost their lives in the accident, added that the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the mortuary and that the injured passengers were currently on admission at the Idera Hospital receiving treatment.