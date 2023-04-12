Five passengers die during auto crashes in Ogun

No fewer than five persons have been reported dead after an accident involving multiple vehicles along the Ijebu/ Epe expressway in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, Ogun State.

The multi-vehicle accident which involved an empty Mack truck with no number plate, an empty Benz Low bed with number plate BWR 281XC and a commercial motorcycle, was caused by excessive speeding on the part of the truck.

The incident was confirmed by a spokesman for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi.

Akinbiyi said: “The road traffic accident was caused by excessive speed on the part of the empty Mack truck coming from Epe.” He added that the truck crossed the median to hit other automobiles involved in the crash.

“After the rescue exercise carried out by the state traffic unit in conjunction with the Federal Roads Safety Corps and the Police, the remains of the victims were deposited at the Ijebu Ode General Hospital morgue”.

