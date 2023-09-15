Five passengers die after container fall in Anambra

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed to have died and five others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a truck conveying container fell on a commercial bus along Nteje-Awka Expressway in Anambra State.

The accident that claimed the lives of the five passengers was said to have occurred at Odumudu Junction end of the Nteje-Awka Expressway.

As gathered, the auto crash occurred around 7.30 am on Friday, involving 10 victims with three males and seven females.

According to an eyewitnesses, the crash was caused by a failed portion of the road, which both vehicles were trying to avoid before the tragedy occurred.

They added that both vehicles were coming from opposite directions but on getting to the bad spot, the container attached to the truck fell on the bus and crushed some of the occupants.

Confirming the incident, the state Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Margaret Onabe, said five people died while other five sustained varying degrees of injury.

According to her, the FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje had taken the injured victims to Divine Care Hospital, Umunya for medical attention, while the dead ones were taken to Chira Hospital for doctors’ confirmation before they would be deposited at the New Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje.

The Sector Commander Anambra State Corps Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, sympathized with the families of the deceased. He also wished the injured victims quick recovery.

Irelewuyi urged motorists to drive with caution, and be observant of the their environment while driving.

