Five military officers die during plane crash in Iraq

No fewer than five military officers have been confirmed to have died after an army helicopter crashed during a combat operation in the northern region of Iraq.

As gathered, the helicopter went down and crashed during combat near the northern town of Amerli, 170 km (105 miles) north of Baghdad.

The casualties figures were confirmed through a statement released by the Iraqi military on Thursday after the tragedy occurred.

In the statement, the military did not specify where the accident occurred due to hostile fire or a technical malfunction.

Despite the defeat of the Islamic State militant group in 2017, remnants of the group switched to hit-and-run attacks against government forces in different parts of Iraq.

Iraqi security forces have over the past months launched many operations in the area where the helicopter crashed to chase militants, military officials said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

