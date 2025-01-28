Five passengers survive auto crash in Lagos

Five individuals have sustained varying degrees of injuries in a collision between two vehicles on the Third Mainland Bridge near the University of Lagos Waterfront, inward Adeniji.

The accident, which involved a commercial bus and a Toyota Highlander, caused a temporary disruption in traffic flow along the busy route.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a social media post.

According to the agency, its officials, with the assistance of good Samaritans, swiftly rescued the injured victims and ensured they received prompt medical attention.

The post read, “An accident occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge at Unilag Waterfront inward Adeniji, involving a commercial bus and a Toyota Highlander. Five casualties (injured persons) were involved and have been swiftly rescued by LASTMA officials and other good Samaritans.”

LASTMA also stated that efforts are underway to recover the affected vehicles and restore normal traffic on the bridge.

“Recovery of the affected vehicles is also expected to be done now,” the agency added.

In the wake of the incident, LASTMA urged motorists to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and conduct proper vehicle checks before setting out.

The agency emphasized the importance of road safety measures to prevent avoidable accidents.

“Let’s always drive cautiously and maintain within the speed limit. Checking car conditions before leaving home should also be a priority,” LASTMA advised.

The agency also called for cooperation between drivers and traffic officials to ensure the safety of lives and property on the roads.