Five injure during herders-farmers clash in Kano

The Kano Police Command has confirmed no fewer than five persons sustained varying degrees of injuries during clashes between herders and farmers in Ungogo Local Government Area.

The victims were identified as Abubakar Muhammad, Nasiru Miko, Umar Usman, Umar Sale, and Anas Usman, and they were from the same village.

It was learnt that incident occurred at about 2 p.m, on Saturday. in Sabon Gida Minchika village.

According to the police, the victims were taken to the Ungogo Primary Health Care Centre, where they were treated and discharged.

To prevent further clashes, the Command has summoned relevant stakeholders from both sides to forestall escalation,

The police noted that normalcy had been restored and the area remained calm.