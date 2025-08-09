23.4 C
Lagos
Saturday, August 9, 2025
spot_img
National

Five injure during herders-farmers clash in Kano

0
4

The Kano Police Command has confirmed no fewer than five persons sustained varying degrees of injuries during clashes between herders and farmers in Ungogo Local Government Area.

The victims were identified as Abubakar Muhammad, Nasiru Miko, Umar Usman, Umar Sale, and Anas Usman, and they were from the same village.

It was learnt that incident occurred at about 2 p.m, on Saturday. in Sabon Gida Minchika village.

According to the police, the victims were taken to the Ungogo Primary Health Care Centre, where they were treated and discharged.

To prevent further clashes, the Command has summoned relevant stakeholders from both sides to forestall escalation,

The police noted that normalcy had been restored and the area remained calm.

Previous article
Ambode dismisses reports on succeeding Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu’s re-election
Next article
Oyebanji: The rally of Ekiti State

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.