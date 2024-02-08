No fewer than five persons have been reported to have died during the 2024 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Super Eagles and South Africa in Ivory Coast in various locations within the country and outside its shores.

The four persons include Kwara State University’s Deputy Bursar, Ayuba Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr Cairo Ojougbo, Ivory Coast-based billionaire from Anambra State, Osondu Nwoye, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and a 43-year-old man, Mikail Osundiji.

Ojougboh, a former House of Representative member, close associate of former president Goodluck Jonathan, and APC chieftain was said to be medically sound but slumped and died immediately after Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimehin’s goal was canceled by the referee.

For Ayuba, it was learnt that he couldn’t stand on his feet after the equalizer from South Africa, suffering a heart attack during the process.

Eyewitnesses narrated that he died before getting to the hospital where the Kwara varsity staff was expected to receive medical treatment.

Nwoye, who was a businessman residing in Ivory Coast, slumped at the stadium during the match and was confirmed dead by the Ivorian medical team in the sporting facility.

Osundiji, who was said to be a sales representative for Nestle Foods, slumped and died while watching the football match at a public football viewing centre in Olomoore area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The father of two reportedly died when the referee cancelled Nigeria’s second goal against South Africa, by Victor Osimhen.

Relatives said the deceased did not show any sign of sickness before his death during the match that was decided on penalties.

An elder sister to the deceased, Mrs. Adetunji Nofisat, explained that Osundiji suddenly breathed out heavily after the cancellation of Nigeria’s second goal, lowered his head, and consequently fell to the ground at the football viewing center.

“That was when other people at the football viewing center rushed to him and took him to one of the private hospitals in Olomoore before the doctor on duty pronounced him dead”, the deceased’s sister said.

Nofisat however, disclosed that the remains of the deceased had been buried on Thursday afternoon according to the Islamic rites.

“We cannot take his corpse to his hometown, Okuku in Osun State because he still has a father, mother, and two children who are 12 and seven years of age”, she added.

Nofisat, meanwhile, appealed to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to come to the assistance of the family, particularly through scholarships to enable the children left behind to complete their education, up to the university level.

Confirming Ojougboh’s death, President Bola Tinubu described the death of the former Executive Director, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as a tragic loss to the nation.

Tinubu, through a statement released on Thursday by his

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, condoles with the Ojougboh family and the government and people of Delta State over the loss.

While praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, President Tinubu comforts his family and urges them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late APC chieftain.