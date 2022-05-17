Five exercises to manage arthritis pain

There are three main goals for exercise with arthritis: mobility, stability and flexibility. Stability can be regained with strengthening and stretching, but there is a “use it or lose it” factor for flexibility and mobility. The more you let yourself go without exercise, the harder it is to regain them.

Here are five exercises that you can try to relieve arthritis pain. You can try these exercises starting with mild activity and gradually increase the intensity as you get more comfortable

Walking

Walking is the simplest and easiest exercise to participate in. It is especially helpful for those with knee and back pain. It enhances the flexibility of the tissues around the affected joint.

Pilates

Pilates consists of controlled movements which can improve flexibility and relieve joint pain. This method works on the structural and foundational muscles in your body. Thus, improving your core strength, balance and mobility. Once again you should start with milder exercise and gradually increase the intensity.

Yoga

Yoga is one of the best methods of stretching exercises. Stretching can help you address joint pain in multiple other areas than the knee and back. You can start with exercises you are comfortable with and gradually increase the intensity of them. Do warm-up before starting the stretching exercises and repeat each exercise two to three times.

Strength Training

Strength training is a combination of moderate to high-intensity exercises which target more than just arthritis symptoms. Strength exercises help build your anaerobic capacity, reduce arthritis pain, help in weight management and offer antioxidative support. Overall strength training can help you avoid the side effects of long hours of inactivity during the day.

Cycling

Cycling is a moderate-intensity exercise and is excellent for improving your cardiovascular health, however, you can have a stationary cycle if you feel outdoor cycling is not safe for you.