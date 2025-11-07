Five drug kingpins bag 21yrs jail term in Lagos

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a Jamaican drug kingpin and three other major dealers to a cumulative 28 years’ imprisonment for possessing 68.9 kilograms of cocaine and tramadol, barely six months after their arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The convicts, Olasupo Oladimeji, Muaezee Ogunbiyi, Sola Adegoke, Obunike Obichukwu, and Uzorchukwu Chukwurah, were arrested by NDLEA operatives on separate occasions after being found in possession of illicit drugs.

Oladimeji, Ogunbiyi, and Adegoke, said to be members of an international organized criminal group (IOCG), were apprehended following the seizure of 17.9 kilograms of cocaine concealed in textile materials and local charms bound for Sydney, Australia, at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, on August 26, 2025.

During the course of the investigation, 20.5 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis, were recovered from Ogunbiyi’s home in Lekki, while a black Range Rover SUV with registration number RBC 459 EJ was found at Adegoke’s residence in Ikeja GRA.

The trio were subsequently arraigned on a five-count charge, numbered FHC/L/925C/2025, before Justice Kakaki of the Federal High Court, where they pleaded guilty to the offences.

Delivering judgment, Justice Kakaki sentenced each of them to five years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine, bringing the total to 15 years.

The court further ordered that the Range Rover SUV and a Toyota Venza car seized from the convicts during the investigation be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Similarly, Obichukwu and Chukwurah, also alleged members of the IOCG, were sentenced to three years’ imprisonment each, or payment of a fine of ₦2 million in lieu of jail.

The duo were arraigned before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on a six-count charge after being caught with 2.60 kilograms of cocaine and 27.90 kilograms of tramadol concealed in motor spare parts being exported to Gabon through the Lagos airport on July 19, 2025.

Following his arrest, Obichukwu was said to have offered ₦4 million to an NDLEA officer as a bribe to evade prosecution.

During the trial, Justice Lewis-Allagoa ordered that the money paid as a bribe be forfeited to the Federal Government.