Court grants five students linked to Sylvester Oromoni’s death N1M bail

A magistrate court sitting in Yaba axis of Lagos State has granted five students of Dowen College linked to a 12-year-old schoolboy, Slyvester Oromoni, death, have been granted bail in the sum of a N1 million each.

Aside from the N1 million bail fund, the court also ruled that each of the defendants should produce two sureties each in like sum.

The defendants, as gathered, were brought before the court by the Nigerian Police for allegedly conspiring to perpetuate the homicide in the state.

Delivering a ruling on the case, Chief magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola, after hearing the bail application from the defendants’ counsel on Tuesday, stated that the boys were minor and granted their bail applications.

Adeola said that each of the defendants’ sureties including the son of Adewale Kashamu, the son of late senator Buruji Kashamu, must be their parent, and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within 2km of their residence at all times.

Defense counsel to the students, Ifeoma Eson, A.E. Amah, Godwin Omoaka, Eze Ajibo represented Begue and Micheal Ayinla were in court for the minors.

It would be recalled that the defendants were on Dec. 9, remanded in a juvenile home over the death of their schoolmate who was allegedly attacked in a case of bullying while in school

