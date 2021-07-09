Five die, two injure during road accident in Ogun

No fewer than five passengers were reported to have died and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a car rammed into a stationary truck on Ota-Idiroko road in Ogun State.

The tragedy was reported to have occurred around Honda end of the road and it involved a Toyota Camry car with number plate APP 583G and a truck that had no number plate number.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened at about 11.45 pm yesterday and cast the accident blame on the vehicle driver who drove above the approved speed limit recommended for the road.

They added that due to overspeeding, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, the brake could not hold back the vehicle, and later rammed into the stationary truck.

Confirming the development, the State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, hinted that the five deceased include three males and two females.

Umar added that the corpses of the victims have been deposited at Ota General Hospital mortuary and that the two other passengers that sustained injuries were currently on admission at Craft Hospital receiving treatment.

The commander, who described the crash as avoidable, advised motorists to avoid excessive speed and dangerous driving as well as to obey traffic regulations in other prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

Umar, meanwhile, commiserated with the families of the deceased accident victims, just as he prayed that God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.

The commander asked relatives of the victims to contact the FRSC Command in Ota for details of the crash and to reclaim the property of the victims recovered from the accident scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

