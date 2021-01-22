Five die, others injure during army, B’Haram clashes in Borno

At least five terrorists were confirmed to have died while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries when troops of Operation Lafiya Dole clashed with Boko Haram members at Abbagajiri and Dusula towns in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

As gathered, the onslaught against the Boko Haram fighters occurred on Wednesday when at Abbagajiri with the insurgents armed with deadly weapons.

Comfirming the development, the acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, said that the equipment recovered from the insurgents included one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy (PKT) Gun, three AK-47 Rifles, four extra AK-47 Rifle magazines, and a vulcanizing machine.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, Onyeuko listed other items recovered and destroyed to includ foodstuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials including the criminals’ hideouts, clothings among others.

According to him, the troops of 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade led by the Commander engaged them with superior firepower resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East,” the statement partly read.

The defence spokesman, however, reiterated the army’s commitment to crushing the remnants of Boko Haram,Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in the northeast.