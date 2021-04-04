Five die, one injure after bandits attack Kaduna community

No fewer than five persons were killed with one other sustaining injury after gunmen attacked Katarma village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack and subsequent recorded deaths were said to have caused confusion in the area with many residents forced to halt their Easter plans and remained indoors.

Confirming the incident, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the bandits attacked the community in the early hours of sunday.

According to him, after arriving the community, they started shooting sporadically which led to the death of the five people.

The commissioner added that in another incident, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village of Jema’a Local Government Area, during which one Afiniki Thomas sustained a severe injury on his forehead after he was attacked by two youths.

“One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu was arrested for profiling and investigation while the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Furthermore, troops of Operation Safe Haven while on patrol discovered the decomposing corpse of one Paul Simon, a resident of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf LGA. The deceased was reported missing on March 24,” Aruwan said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state’s Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to prosecute anyone caught negotiating with bandits or terrorists in the state.

He added that the state government was yet to appoint an intermediary to negotiate with bandits on its behalf, adding that the media reports suggesting it has appointed representatives to dialogue with the criminal elements were false.

“The position of the Kaduna State Government remains the same: the Government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits. Any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly,” the statement partly read.

“Citizens are urged to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room,” the statement added.