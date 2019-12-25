five die, nine injure in Niger Christmas Day accident

By News Desk

As many Christians celebrate Christmas, a tragedy occurred in Niger State when an 18-seater passenger bus was involved in a lone accident along Bida-Kutigi road of Bida Local Government Area, claiming no fewer than five persons.

It was gathered that the accident which involved a white Mitsubishi Canter with number plate XB 104 RUW, occurred in Bonu village along Lambata-Minna road and nine of the 18 passengers in hospital sustaining different degrees of injuries.

Confirming the accident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, Niger command, Joel Dagwa, on Wednesday, explained that the 18 persons include: seven male, two female, three male children, six female children.

While disclosing that nine passengers were critically injured and were receiving treatment at the Kutigi General Hospital, he stated that four others were not injured during the accident.

The sector commander said that the accident occurred on Tuesday at about 0230 hours along Bida-Kutigi road of Bida Local Area.

He said the unit command received report of the incident as soon as it occurred.“Our patrol team visited the scene which is along Bida – Kutigi road and did the operation with the Police and members of Red Cross Society, ” he said.

According to him, the cause of the accident is speeding.

He said that FRSC personnel in the outposts would continue to monitor road users against overloading, dangerous driving and indiscriminate parking on the highways.