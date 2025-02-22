Five die, four injure during cocoa farmers’ clashes in Edo

No fewer than five people have been confirmed dead and four others injured during clash between cocoa farmers and some alleged produce thieves in Edo State.

The clash both group occurred in the agrarian community of Gbelemotin in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The clash which started on Thursday night escalated on Friday morning as those believed to be sympathetic to the victims of the Thursday night fight mobilised and launched a counterattack on Friday morning.

The community witnessed a heavy clash between cocoa farmers in the locality and some produce thieves believed to be Izon boys in the locality.

Earlier on Saturday, a source in the locality who pleaded anonymity said that the crisis started on Thursday when an Ikale cocoa farmer hired some vigilantes to guard his cocoa farm which has been under heavy poaching by some suspected Izon boys.

The vigilantes were alleged to have killed four of the Izon boys while on duty.

The Friday morning counterattack, the source added, was carried out by some Izon boys sympathetic to the four allegedly killed by the vigilantes.

The source added, “There was fighting on Friday in my zone, many are feared killed. Vigilantes employed by an Ikale man, Igbala, killed four Izon boys two nights ago.

“The boys were allegedly stealing produce belonging to the produce farmer. The boys are from Kolombor (Gbelemotin).

“Yesterday (Friday morning, there was a counterattack and some people were killed and houses burnt. The number of casualties on the other side is unknown.

“Soldiers and other security officers were there later on Friday. They moved some bodies but there are still many bodies in the bushes.

“The cocoa these boys were stealing belong to the Yoruba farmers in the area, at Madotti Camp. The Yorubas must have suffered some collateral losses,” the source volunteered.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, said that five persons were confirmed dead while four others were injured in the clash.

In a message, the Edo PPRO said, “Five persons were confirmed dead while four others were injured in a clash between the Gbelemoti community and the Maidoti community.

“Joint operation with the Army, vigilantes, and other agencies is ongoing as the situation has been brought under control.

“Investigation into the cause of the clash has equally commenced.’