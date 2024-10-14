Five die, Edo police station set ablaze during youths, policemen clashes

No fewer than five persons have been reported dead and many others sustained varying degrees of injuries during clashes between policemen and protesting youths over allegations of kidnappings and killings in the area by suspected criminals in Edo State.

Aside from the casualties, a police station alongside vehicles in the station, was set ablaze by irate youths who claimed the police were providing cover for the suspected hoodlums.

The incident, as gathered, has caused tension among residents of Agenebode, the headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, after the law enforcement agency promised to go after everyone responsible the action.

