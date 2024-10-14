24.8 C
Lagos
Monday, October 14, 2024
spot_img
National

Five die, Edo police station set ablaze during youths, policemen clashes

0
7

No fewer than five persons have been reported dead and many others sustained varying degrees of injuries during clashes between policemen and protesting youths over allegations of kidnappings and killings in the area by suspected criminals in Edo State.

Aside from the casualties, a police station alongside vehicles in the station, was set ablaze by irate youths who claimed the police were providing cover for the suspected hoodlums.

The incident, as gathered, has caused tension among residents of Agenebode, the headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, after the law enforcement agency promised to go after everyone responsible the action.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
Gunmen kill Delta DPO, others during kidnappers’ manhunt
Next article
CAF investigates super eagles’ poor treatment in Libya

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.