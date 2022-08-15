Five die during Police, kidnappers’ clash in Edo

No fewer than five kidnappers were reported to have been killed and one abductee rescued during clashes between the Edo Police Command and gunmen in the state.

After the clashes, the police was reported to have recovered arms and ammunition used by the kidnappers during the clashes in Ughoshi- Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko Edo Local Government.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Command, Jennifer Iwegbu, who confirmed the clashes, disclosed that it received credible information about the kidnappers and acted immediately.

According to the police spokesperson, on receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilized its tactical team operatives from the Ibillo sector and in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters moved to the scene.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, she noted that suspected kidnappers on sighting the operatives reportedly opened fire on them which led to a gun duel that left five of the kidnappers fatally injured.

According to the statement, One kidnap victim, a 38-year-old man with the first name, Innocent is said to have m rescued unhurt and has since been re-united with his family.

“And the items recovered by the team at the scene after the clashes include; two locally made pistols, some fetish items and cartridges.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, who commended the operatives for the gallantry exhibited, assured members of the public that the command will continue to work with relevant stakeholders and law-abiding citizens to ensure a safe Edo State now and always.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

