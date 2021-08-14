Five die during Police, IPOB clashes in Imo

Atleast two policemen and three gunmen have been confirmed to have died and scores of others injured when the law enforcement officers clashed with a group of armed men that attacked a police station in Oguta Local Government Area, Imo State.

It was gathered that the gunmen that attacked Izombe Police station were members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Easter Security Network (ESN).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Imo Command, Michael Abattam, who confirmed the incident and casualty figure through a statement on Saturday, hinted that the gunmen stormed the police station around 2:45 am.

Abattam noted that the attackers, after their arrival, could not gain access into the station yesterday due to the swift response of the policemen attached to the Imo Command’s tactical teams and personnel of Operation Restore Peace of the Command that intercepted and repelled the gunmen.

“They (the assailants) fled into the bush and in the process three of the bandits were neutralised … while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds,” Abattam said.

“Unfortunately, the command lost two of its gallant officers in the attack. Their arms – one pump action gun with two rounds of live cartridges, and one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges, were recovered from them to the station.”

The tactical teams, according to Abattam, are already in pursuit of the fleeing gunmen and combing the bush with a view to bringing them to justice.

As the police pursue to attackers, he called on the people of Imo, especially the residents of Izombe community where the station was located, to assist the police with credible information that would lead to the arrest of the assailants.

The command’s spokesman urged residents to notify the police immediately they see anyone with bullet wounds and also asked hospitals within the council to report anyone who seeks treatment of bullet wounds to the police.

This attack followed the attack on a police station in Orsu Local Government Area of the state where property were destroyed by the gunmen in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

