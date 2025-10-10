Five die, dozens injure in Philippines earthquake

At least five people have died alongside many others suffering different degrees of injuries following a powerful earthquake which struck a community in the Philippines.

The magnitude 7.4 quake which hit about 20 kilometres caused a wall collapse in a building which fell on one of the casualties, resulting in his death, alongside two others who died of heart attack

A local official, Wes Caasi, said that the incident left hospitals and schools damaged causing a gloomy atmosphere as residents panicked and ran off calling on the government’s emergency rescuing team to be deployed to the scene.

Caasi informed that Over 50 students were brought to hospitals in ambulances after fainting and feeling dizzy alongside sustained bruises.

A school teacher in Compostela Christine Sierte, said that the mishap has forced classes being suspended until further notice alongside non-essential public workers had been sent home.’

”It was very slow at first, then it got stronger,” Sierte said. That’s the longest time of my life. We were not able to walk out of the building because the shaking was so strong.

”The ceiling of some offices fell, but luckily no one was injured though over 1,000 students suffered difficulty in breathing.”

Disaster Migration officer, Jun Saavedra, disclosed that the incident on Friday led to two of the casualties dead of heart attacks after they were admitted at the hospital. He added, ”I was driving my car when it suddenly swayed and I saw power lines swaying wildly.

”People darted out of houses and buildings as the ground shook and electricity came off. We’ve had earthquakes in the past but this was the strongest.”

The disaster followed a similar earthquake in Cebu, a province in the Philippines, 11 days ago which led to the death of at least 69 people, emergency responders still hunting for survivors.

The authorities urged the populace to remain calm stay away from buildings damaged by the earthquake.