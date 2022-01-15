Five die, dozens injure during farmers, herdsmen clashes in Ogun

No fewer than five persons have been reported dead and dozens of others injured when farmers and herders clashed in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Aside from the deceased and injured victims, the clashes have led to the destruction of four houses, maize bans, and other valuables worth millions of Naira within the community.

As gathered, the clashes that became full-blown on Saturday started gradually on Wednesday when herders and some Ohori farmers engaged in a bloody clash at Idofa village, disrupting the peace and harmony within the axis.

A community leader, who spoke under anonymity for fears of reprisal attacks, explained that the people of Aworo community in Yewa North Local Government had chased the herdsmen from their village to Idofa in Imeko, killing three of them and their cows.

The farmers accused the herders of destroying their farms and water sources through open grazing of cows; a practice the Ogun State Government had banned when the State Governor Dapo Abiodun signed into law an anti-open grazing bill.

Residents of the village were reported to have fled the village after the crisis intensified on Friday, for fear of being killed in a possible reprisal attack by the herdsmen.

“The Aworo people chased the herdsmen from Yewa North to Idofa in Imeko. They killed three of them there and killed their cows.

“On Thursday, the Fulani herdsmen returned in the dead of the night to launch an attack. They killed two persons, set houses and other properties on fire. One of those killed was burnt in a house beyond recognition. It took the intervention of the police and the Amotekun corps to calm the situation,” the community leader who spoke under condition of anonymity said.

Speaking on the attack, Ogun Command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that more men and officers of the command have been deployed to the area to maintain peace and order. Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“We heard about it. It is an unfortunate incident, and we are investigating it. We have called on all stakeholders, including the Fulani communities that have been living in that place, who testified that they did not even know the reason for the attack.

“We are investigating to ensure that those who carried out that dastardly acts are apprehended in other not to cause further crises.

“The situation is under control as more policemen have been deployed to the place. The Commissioner of Police has directed that the Area Commander should take charge of the security situation in the area,” the police spokesperson said.

