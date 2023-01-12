Five die, council secretariat raze during Police, Gunmen clashes in Anambra

No fewer than five persons including four local vigilante men were reported killed and five buildings were razed by gunmen during an attack on Ihiala Local Government secretariat headquarters in Anambra State.

As gathered, one of the deceased was beheaded by the gunmen during the attack that lasted for several minutes without any quick intervention from security agencies in the state.

It was learnt that the attack occurred barely two days after four persons were killed in the Eziani community of the same council area.

The Anambra police command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the attack on Thursday, said that they set the five buildings on fire using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The police spokesperson, however, said the police and military operatives in Ihiala neutralized one of the attackers after responding to a distress call at about 2:55 am.

He said the joint force operatives also recovered two locally made IED launchers, seven undetonated IEDs, forty pieces of live cartridges, fifteen live 7.62MM AK-47 ammunition, knives, charms, and other dangerous weapons.

Ikenga further said the joint force operatives’ engagement with the arsonists obstructed them from causing further damages, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

The command spokesperson added that the bodies of the victims were recovered and joint operations were still ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.

It would be recalled that during the attack in Eziani community, the gunmen were said to have stormed the community at Nzomiwu Street and started shooting into the air, killing the victims comprising three males and a pregnant person.

