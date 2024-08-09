Five die, 15 missing during Jigawa boat mishap

No fewer than five people have been pronounced dead by medical experts and 15 others declared missing after a boat capsized in the Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

As gathered, the canoe, carrying 20 passengers, capsized while crossing the Gamoda river near Nahuce village in the state.

The accident that claimed the lives of the deceased passengers occurred around noon on Thursday.

The Jigawa Police Command, while confirming the tragedy, stated that emergency rescue operations commenced immediately after receiving the distressed call from residents.

The spokesman for the Command, Lawan Adam, in a statement made available to newsmen, said: “Unfortunately, five of the passengers were found dead,

The victims were identified as Abdurra’uf Mohd, 15; Suleman Ali, 20; Shafiu Mohd, 25; Ado Nafance, 75; and Alasan Mohd, 16, all from Taura Loca Government.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police for Jigawa State, Amad Abdullahi, has expressed deep condolences to the victims’ families.

We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the immediate families of the deceased and pray for the souls of the departed to find eternal peace, he said.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with water transportation, particularly in rural areas where such means of crossing rivers are common.

The police have assured the public that it will continue to work closely with local authorities to improve regional safety measures and prevent similar occurrences.