Five cultists, robbers in Delta police net

As part of its ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities across the state, the Delta State Police Command has apprehended no fewer than five suspected cultists and armed robbers believed to be causing public unrest in different locations.

The suspects were arrested by operatives attached to the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) and Safe Delta during separate operations in Ibusa Town, Head Bridge in Asaba, and along the DBS Road axis of the state.

One of the suspects, Oluwatobi Olugbemi, a 29-year-old resident of Ogboli Quarters, was taken into custody while CP-SAT operatives were conducting a raid based on intelligence related to cult activities within Ibusa Town.

During interrogation, Olugbemi confessed to being a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity. A Beretta pistol loaded with one round of ammunition was recovered from his residence during a search.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Edafe Bright, other suspects apprehended during the raids include Raphael Chukwuemeka, Solomon Offor, Ifesinachi Nwankeze, and Ambrose Ugwuba — all residents of Ibusa Town.

He said, “The command under the leadership of CP Olufemi Abaniwonda has again recorded another achievement in the fight against crime and criminality as operatives of the CP special assignment team and safe delta operatives in three different operations arrested suspected cultists, armed robbers and recovered their firearms.

“On 09/09/2025, Operatives of Safe Delta, while on surveillance patrol along DBS road, sighted a group of boys fighting and engaging in Affray, one with a cutlass. The operatives swiftly went to the scene and, in the process, arrested Raphael Chukwuemeka M’, aged 23 years, with one cut-to-size Double Barrel Pistol with seven live cartridges recovered from him. The suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

“In another development, Operatives of Safe Delta, while on stop and search duty at Head bridge Asaba, on 10/09/2025, at about 1030 hours, they intercepted three young men nanely, Solomon Offor ‘m’ age 22yrs, Ifesinachi Nwankeze ‘m’ aged 19yrs and Ambrose Ugwuba ‘m’ aged 23yrs, upon search of the suspects and the motorcycle, a locally made single barrel cut-to-size gun, cartridges and a dagger concealed in a bag were recovered. Suspects are in custody while the investigation is ongoing.

The Command, while declaring zero tolerance for criminal activities across the state, reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding residents.