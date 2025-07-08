Five Chinese, four others inside EFCC net for illegal mining

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five Chinese nationals and four Nigerians for their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Niger State.

The nine suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the anti-graft agency in Kaniyan Village, Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Those arrested include Wu Ping, Xu Xianliang, Xu Aimin, Xeu Cihuo, and Liu Changhua, as well as Ibrahim Abdullahi, Sunday Oladele, Destiny John, and Bulus Samuel.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, stated that the suspects were apprehended during a sting operation aimed at curbing illegal mining across the country.

Oyewale added that various items recovered from the suspects have been confiscated to prevent them from being illegally exported.

According to him, items seized include one Stamford power generating set, one Super Quality power generating set, one Inlong power generating set, three industrial crushing machines, three smaller industrial crushing machines, one Quangutaigaajing JIareshebei gold melting machine, four small dumper trucks, three pay loaders, and three Elepaq water pumping machines.



Also recovered were one Tacoma truck, one Lexus 470 SUV, three diesel storage tanks, one JMC power generating set, one Yuchai power generating set, one filing machine, four gas-powered generators, one extractor, two large gas cylinders, one Honda water pump, one Super Zandaz water pumping machine, one Max Mec welding machine, and two cartons of explosives, among other equipment.

Reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to combating illegal activities nationwide, Oyewale said the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations, to serve as a deterrent to others.