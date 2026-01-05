Five children die under collapsed fence in Borno

A traffic incident of building fence collapse has claimed three lives, leaving another seriously injured in Borno State.

The mishap was said to have happened while the deceased children were playing in the house, the fence collapsing on the casualties in an event which caused grief in the area.

The tragedy threw residents into mourning, as families struggled to come to terms with the loss of young lives in what witnesses described as a preventable disaster.

The Public Relations Officers of the state’s police command, Nahum Daso, confirmed the incident in Bulumkutu area of Maiduguri, held that one of the children survived the incident and is currently receiving medical care.

“We received a distress report through the Divisional Police Officer, and our officers responded immediately,” Daso but added, “Sadly, five children lost their lives, while one was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.”

“Our focus is to understand how the fence collapsed and whether there were lapses in construction or maintenance. If negligence is established, appropriate steps will be taken.”

Daso urged residents to prioritise safety, stressing the need for sound building practices and closer monitoring of children, especially in densely populated neighbourhoods.

“We appeal to members of the public to ensure that structures are safe and properly maintained, and to keep watch over their children to avoid such heartbreaking incidents,” he said.

The noted that the command has launched a formal investigation into the cause of the collapse.